Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) has increased by 13.30 when compared to last closing price of 2.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 66.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2024-09-20 that As of Sept. 20, 2024, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) Right Now?

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BROG is -0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BROG is 14.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BROG on May 27, 2025 was 17.33K shares.

BROG’s Market Performance

BROG stock saw an increase of 66.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 101.63% and a quarterly increase of 90.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.20% for Brooge Energy Limited (BROG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 70.66% for BROG’s stock, with a 85.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BROG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BROG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BROG Trading at 88.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares surge +97.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROG rose by +66.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.45. In addition, Brooge Energy Limited saw 57.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brooge Energy Limited stands at -0.9. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 0.91 for asset returns.

Based on Brooge Energy Limited (BROG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 42.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4934.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.