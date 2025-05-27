Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) has seen a -5.05% decrease in the past week, with a 7.52% gain in the past month, and a -2.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for BHF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for BHF stock, with a simple moving average of 13.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) Right Now?

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93x compared to its average ratio. BHF has 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BHF is 56.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHF on May 27, 2025 was 926.88K shares.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF)'s stock price has plunge by -1.46relation to previous closing price of 58.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BHF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BHF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $72 based on the research report published on March 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHF reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for BHF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BHF, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BHF Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.65. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc saw 20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHF starting from Huss Vonda, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $59.33 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Huss Vonda now owns 21,441 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc, valued at $177,990 using the latest closing price.

Lambert Myles, the EVP,Chief Mktg.& Dist. Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc, sale 8,400 shares at $59.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Lambert Myles is holding 35,777 shares at $503,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 574.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.