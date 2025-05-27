Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that BELGRADE, Mont., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger”, “the Company” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that is has received two separate 120 day task orders from the US Forest Service, each for two of its CL-415EAF “Super Scooper” aircraft. These procurements are noteworthy in that they were received early in the wildfire year and are for a record 120 days each.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BAER is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAER is 19.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.11% of that float. The average trading volume for BAER on May 27, 2025 was 249.56K shares.

BAER’s Market Performance

BAER’s stock has seen a -13.16% decrease for the week, with a -14.84% drop in the past month and a -35.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.06% for BAER’s stock, with a -42.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for BAER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5.50 based on the research report published on June 24, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BAER Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAER fell by -13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4515. In addition, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc saw -38.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAER starting from Muchmore James J, who sale 26,936 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Sep 16 ’24. After this action, Muchmore James J now owns 844,211 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc, valued at $69,495 using the latest closing price.

Muchmore James J, the Chief Legal Officer & EVP of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc, sale 18,902 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’24, which means that Muchmore James J is holding 820,417 shares at $51,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -42.60, with -4.17 for asset returns.

Based on Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 24.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.