Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK)’s stock price has increased by 8.71 compared to its previous closing price of 3.56. However, the company has seen a 7.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-05-26 that Brazil’s Petrobras wants to review Braskem’s shareholders agreement for possible changes to allow it more say in the petrochemical firm’s decisions, three sources close to the matter at the state-run oil firm told Reuters.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAK is 172.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of BAK was 820.18K shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

The stock of Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) has seen a 7.20% increase in the past week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month, and a -11.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for BAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.45% for BAK’s stock, with a -21.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAK Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Braskem S.A. ADR saw 0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. ADR stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -8638.28, with -9.46 for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -16.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -13.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.