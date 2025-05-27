Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Brag House Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TBH) has dropped by -6.78 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), the Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, announced the successful launch of the inaugural Brag Gators Gauntlet series. The first activation of this series, in partnership with Florida Gators Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties, took place online on Saturday, May 17, 2025, ahead of the Gators’ 9–3 college baseball victory over Alabama at Condron Family Ballpark.

Is It Worth Investing in Brag House Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TBH) Right Now?

The public float for TBH is 6.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of TBH was 799.77K shares.

TBH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for Brag House Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for TBH’s stock, with a -74.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBH Trading at -70.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBH fell by -11.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5882. In addition, Brag House Holdings Inc saw -87.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4415.43 for the present operating margin

-3.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brag House Holdings Inc stands at -31319.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.05.

Based on Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH), the company’s capital structure generated -2.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 113955.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.