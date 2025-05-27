Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has increased by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 104.50. However, the company has seen a -0.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Boston Scientific (BSX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) Right Now?

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 77.96x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BSX is 1.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of BSX was 8.55M shares.

BSX’s Market Performance

The stock of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) has seen a -0.24% decrease in the past week, with a 4.42% rise in the past month, and a 5.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.87% for BSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for BSX’s stock, with a 14.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $113 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

BSX Trading at 5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.29. In addition, Boston Scientific Corp saw 19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Brown Vance R, who sale 4,826 shares at the price of $106.42 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Brown Vance R now owns 31,367 shares of Boston Scientific Corp, valued at $513,583 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corp stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 9.65, with 5.29 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corp (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.