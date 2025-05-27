Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) has seen a 0.16% increase in the past week, with a 53.61% gain in the past month, and a 22.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for BOOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.96% for BOOT’s stock, with a 14.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) Right Now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BOOT is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BOOT is 30.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.56% of that float. The average trading volume for BOOT on May 27, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

BOOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) has decreased by -1.64 when compared to last closing price of 159.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Investors with an interest in Retail – Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Boot Barn (BOOT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $130 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOOT reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for BOOT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to BOOT, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

BOOT Trading at 38.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +53.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.84. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Love Michael A, who proposed sale 4,154 shares at the price of $155.34 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Love Michael A now owns shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, valued at $645,283 using the latest closing price.

Grijalva Laurie Marie, the CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, sale 2,438 shares at $160.67 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Grijalva Laurie Marie is holding 14,593 shares at $391,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 9.02 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 159.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 239.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 186.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.