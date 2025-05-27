Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) has seen a 7.98% increase in the past week, with a -12.88% drop in the past month, and a -38.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for BZAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.93% for BZAI’s stock, with a -71.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BZAI is also noteworthy at 0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BZAI is 75.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of BZAI on May 27, 2025 was 524.85K shares.

BZAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI) has decreased by -6.12 when compared to last closing price of 2.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI), a leader in energy-efficient AI inference at the edge for physical systems, today announced that the company will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo in New York on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. At the Ladenburg Technology Expo, Blaize will present its edge AI strategy and business model, highlighting successful real-world deployments with customers across smart infrastructure, defense, and industrial ma.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZAI stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for BZAI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BZAI in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $3 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZAI reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for BZAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to BZAI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

BZAI Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares sank -10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZAI rose by +7.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Blaize Holdings Inc saw -84.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZAI starting from Burtech LP LLC, who proposed sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.38 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Burtech LP LLC now owns shares of Blaize Holdings Inc, valued at $119,000 using the latest closing price.

Burtech LP LLC, the 10% Owner of Blaize Holdings Inc, proposed sale 29,600 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that Burtech LP LLC is holding shares at $79,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.65 for the present operating margin

0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blaize Holdings Inc stands at -39.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.39. Equity return is now at value -375.37, with -204.73 for asset returns.

Based on Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -46.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 151.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.