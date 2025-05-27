Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is above average at 9.93x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BXSL is 203.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BXSL on May 27, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 31.14. However, the company has seen a -1.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that Retiring on dividend cash flow offers predictable income and long-term growth, making it ideal for offsetting inflation and market volatility risks. I share the key principles for building a low-stress, high-yield portfolio for retirement. I share a model portfolio with numerous picks that combine for a ~7% yield and the potential to deliver inflation-beating dividend growth.

BXSL’s Market Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has experienced a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.46% rise in the past month, and a -8.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for BXSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for BXSL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $29 based on the research report published on December 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BXSL Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.45. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Bass Robert J, who purchase 1,626 shares at the price of $30.78 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Bass Robert J now owns 17,403 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $50,048 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at 0.46. The total capital return value is set at 0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 708.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.