BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) Right Now?

BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BTX is at 1.33.

The public float for BTX is 213.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for BTX on May 27, 2025 was 753.93K shares.

BTX’s Market Performance

BTX stock saw an increase of -0.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.13% and a quarterly increase of -10.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.10% for BTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.74% for the last 200 days.

BTX Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTX fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTX starting from Saba Capital Management, L.P., who purchase 59,630 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Jan 07 ’25. After this action, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now owns 60,675,395 shares of BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust, valued at $458,555 using the latest closing price.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., the 10% Owner of BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust, purchase 282,123 shares at $7.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that Saba Capital Management, L.P. is holding 60,615,765 shares at $2,177,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.88 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust stands at 0.88. The total capital return value is set at 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 610.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackRock Technology and Private Equity Term Trust (BTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.