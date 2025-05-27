BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIGC is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIGC is 64.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. On May 27, 2025, BIGC’s average trading volume was 814.62K shares.

BIGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC) has decreased by -0.81 when compared to last closing price of 4.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time (9:50 a.m. Central Time).

BIGC’s Market Performance

BIGC’s stock has fallen by -4.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.29% and a quarterly drop of -27.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.55% for BIGC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIGC reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for BIGC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 25th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BIGC, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

BIGC Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc saw -19.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from Siminoff Ellen F, who purchase 177,158 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Siminoff Ellen F now owns 253,333 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc, valued at $1,176,382 using the latest closing price.

Siminoff Ellen F, the Director of BigCommerce Holdings Inc, purchase 19,603 shares at $6.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that Siminoff Ellen F is holding 76,175 shares at $127,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.16. Equity return is now at value -64.59, with -5.76 for asset returns.

Based on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -16.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.