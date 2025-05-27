Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.31 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-05 that BGFV incurs a wider year-over-year loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on soft sales and margins. Management eyes recovery with refreshed inventory and store footprint optimization.

Is It Worth Investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BGFV is 21.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.80% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of BGFV was 288.68K shares.

BGFV’s Market Performance

The stock of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) has seen a -21.32% decrease in the past week, with a 25.34% rise in the past month, and a -25.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.45% for BGFV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for BGFV’s stock, with a -30.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BGFV, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

BGFV Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +18.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV fell by -21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0739. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp saw -40.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.15. Equity return is now at value -39.57, with -12.21 for asset returns.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -56.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -36.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.