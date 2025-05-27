Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BCAX is 32.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCAX on May 27, 2025 was 588.53K shares.

The stock price of Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCAX) has plunged by -40.80 when compared to previous closing price of 15.66, but the company has seen a -35.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that The recent stock drop in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. is an overreaction, as the full phase 1/1b data—including key OS results—has yet to be released. BCAX interim data for FICERA plus KEYTRUDA in HPV-negative HNSCC patients showed a 64% ORR, exceeding historical benchmarks and highlighting a significant unmet need. Upcoming ASCO 2025 data and FDA alignment on Accelerated Approval using ORR as an endpoint create a compelling near-term catalyst for investors.

BCAX’s Market Performance

BCAX’s stock has fallen by -35.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.69% and a quarterly drop of -28.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.01% for Bicara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.21% for BCAX’s stock, with a -44.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCAX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BCAX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BCAX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCAX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BCAX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to BCAX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

BCAX Trading at -28.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.06%, as shares sank -36.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAX fell by -35.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, Bicara Therapeutics Inc saw -46.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCAX starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 79,146 shares at the price of $12.90 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 0 shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,021,211 using the latest closing price.

LARA S. MEISNER, the Officer of Bicara Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 79,146 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that LARA S. MEISNER is holding shares at $1,056,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAX

The total capital return value is set at -0.23.

Based on Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -150.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -67.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.