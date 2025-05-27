Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) has increased by 0.80 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time the same day.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XAIR is 75.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XAIR on May 27, 2025 was 1.86M shares.

XAIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has seen a 4.40% increase in the past week, with a -9.52% drop in the past month, and a -41.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for XAIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for XAIR stock, with a simple moving average of -47.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XAIR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for XAIR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 28th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to XAIR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

XAIR Trading at -16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1931. In addition, Beyond Air Inc saw -47.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Carey Robert, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Carey Robert now owns 4,076,864 shares of Beyond Air Inc, valued at $250,050 using the latest closing price.

Gaul Michael A., the Chief Operating Officer of Beyond Air Inc, purchase 6,000 shares at $0.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Gaul Michael A. is holding 94,150 shares at $2,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.54 for the present operating margin

-0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Air Inc stands at -17.3. The total capital return value is set at -1.74. Equity return is now at value -271.97, with -121.55 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Air Inc (XAIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -59.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.