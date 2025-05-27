Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NYSE: BWMX) is above average at 10.57x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BWMX is 17.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BWMX on May 27, 2025 was 24.53K shares.

BWMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NYSE: BWMX) has dropped by -7.51 compared to previous close of 9.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that GUADALAJARA, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE: BWMX) (“BeFra” or the “Company”), the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico through Betterware and Jafra, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 29, 2025. The Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the “SEC Filings” section of the Com.

BWMX’s Market Performance

BWMX’s stock has fallen by -13.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.97% and a quarterly drop of -29.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.02% for BWMX’s stock, with a -28.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BWMX Trading at -18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWMX fell by -13.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V saw -23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.27. Equity return is now at value 42.07, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Based on Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.