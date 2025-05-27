Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) Stock Sees a-6.96 Decrease

The stock of Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a 30.47% gain in the past month, and a -29.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for BBNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.15% for BBNX’s stock, with a -7.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BBNX is 33.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBNX on May 27, 2025 was 519.60K shares.

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX)'s stock price has dropped by -6.96 in relation to previous closing price of 15.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBNX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BBNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBNX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBNX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BBNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBNX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BBNX Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +31.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBNX rose by +0.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Beta Bionics Inc saw -38.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBNX starting from Mensinger Mike, who purchase 33,350 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, Mensinger Mike now owns 59,019 shares of Beta Bionics Inc, valued at $566,950 using the latest closing price.

Mensinger Mike, the Chief Product Officer of Beta Bionics Inc, sale 13 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31 ’25, which means that Mensinger Mike is holding 25,669 shares at $221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.77 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beta Bionics Inc stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.16.

Based on Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -44.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.