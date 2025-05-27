Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHC is 291.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BHC on May 27, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) has decreased by -1.11 when compared to last closing price of 4.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that The facial injectable market is poised for significant growth, with a rise from US$18.310 billion in 2025 to US$32.083 billion by 2030, driven by an 11.87% CAGR. Increasing emphasis on physical appearance and the popularity of minimally invasive procedures fuel demand, while the Asia-Pacific region sees rapid expansion due to urbanization and rising incomes. Key players like Allergan and Galderma lead the way. For insights and strategic opportunities, explore historical data and forecasts included in this comprehensive market report.

BHC’s Market Performance

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has experienced a -4.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.80% drop in the past month, and a -37.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for BHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.90% for BHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BHC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BHC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on August 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BHC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BHC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

BHC Trading at -18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc saw -44.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 440 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Dec 02 ’24. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 433,066 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, valued at $3,674 using the latest closing price.

Carson Seana, the Officer of Bausch Health Companies Inc, proposed sale 440 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02 ’24, which means that Carson Seana is holding shares at $3,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.55 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.