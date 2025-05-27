Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (NASDAQ: BRNS)’s stock price has dropped by -19.26 in relation to previous closing price of 0.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-20 that OXFORD, United Kingdom and GERMANTOWN, Md., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BRNS) (“Barinthus Bio,” or the “Company”), an immunology and inflammation (I&I) company focused on developing therapies that promote immune tolerance with curative potential, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 and provided an overview of the Company’s business updates.

Is It Worth Investing in Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (NASDAQ: BRNS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRNS is 36.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of BRNS was 29.22K shares.

BRNS’s Market Performance

BRNS stock saw a decrease of -30.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.36% for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.35% for BRNS’s stock, with a -39.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRNS

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRNS reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BRNS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BRNS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

BRNS Trading at -25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRNS fell by -30.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9127. In addition, Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR saw -45.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.38 for the present operating margin

1.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR stands at -4.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -38.20 for asset returns.

Based on Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1804.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -59.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. ADR (BRNS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.