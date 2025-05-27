Ballys Corporation (BALY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BALY is 9.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALY on May 27, 2025 was 53.25K shares.

BALY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) has jumped by 9.58 compared to previous close of 9.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Bally’s remains overleveraged with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 11.3x, despite recent financing and the Star Entertainment deal reducing upfront capital needs. Q1 results showed mixed performance: declining casino and international revenues, modest North America iGaming growth, and continued negative operating cash flow. The Star Entertainment acquisition could provide international expansion, but consolidated EV/EBITDA remains high at 17.9x—well above industry peers and the sector median.

BALY’s Market Performance

BALY’s stock has fallen by -4.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.34% and a quarterly drop of -32.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for Ballys Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.25% for BALY’s stock, with a -33.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BALY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BALY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BALY Trading at -22.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares sank -26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -4.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.47. In addition, Ballys Corporation saw -43.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballys Corporation stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -65.87, with -5.81 for asset returns.

Based on Ballys Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 131.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballys Corporation (BALY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.