Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has gone down by -16.65% for the week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month and a -18.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.63% for BKKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.90% for BKKT’s stock, with a -30.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BKKT is also noteworthy at 5.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BKKT is 5.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.38% of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on May 27, 2025 was 468.98K shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT)'s stock price has gone decline by -9.74 in comparison to its previous close of 11.81, however, the company has experienced a -16.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKKT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BKKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKKT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

BKKT Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -16.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc saw -56.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from D’Annunzio Marc, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.21 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, D’Annunzio Marc now owns 69,807 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc, valued at $142,082 using the latest closing price.

Dow De’Ana, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc, sale 19,200 shares at $12.89 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Dow De’Ana is holding 22,728 shares at $247,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.68. Equity return is now at value -60.94, with -3.51 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -83.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 129.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 21.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.