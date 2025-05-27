Azenta Inc (AZTA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) has decreased by -3.67 when compared to last closing price of 28.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Integrated solution aims to reduce time and cost to lead candidates, advancing safer and more effective gene therapies to patients faster. BURLINGTON, Mass.

Is It Worth Investing in Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AZTA is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AZTA is 44.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.94% of that float. The average trading volume for AZTA on May 27, 2025 was 885.81K shares.

AZTA’s Market Performance

AZTA’s stock has seen a -1.71% decrease for the week, with a -0.48% drop in the past month and a -40.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for Azenta Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for AZTA stock, with a simple moving average of -37.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZTA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for AZTA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AZTA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZTA reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for AZTA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 04th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AZTA, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

AZTA Trading at -8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.99. In addition, Azenta Inc saw -46.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from Hughes Violetta, who sale 317 shares at the price of $52.97 back on Feb 03 ’25. After this action, Hughes Violetta now owns 9,603 shares of Azenta Inc, valued at $16,791 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Ginger, the SVP and General Manager, Genom of Azenta Inc, purchase 417 shares at $45.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31 ’25, which means that Zhou Ginger is holding 27,916 shares at $19,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 21.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 130.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azenta Inc (AZTA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.