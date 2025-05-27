AXT Inc (AXTI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for AXTI is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AXTI is 41.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume for AXTI on May 27, 2025 was 502.92K shares.

AXTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) has decreased by -7.01 when compared to last closing price of 1.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-01 that AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AXTI’s Market Performance

AXT Inc (AXTI) has seen a -2.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.80% gain in the past month and a 8.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for AXTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for AXTI’s stock, with a -27.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3.75 based on the research report published on February 23, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTI reach a price target of $3.80, previously predicting the price at $2.40. The rating they have provided for AXTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to AXTI, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

AXTI Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3995. In addition, AXT Inc saw -32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from YOUNG MORRIS S, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, YOUNG MORRIS S now owns 2,449,490 shares of AXT Inc, valued at $40,929 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -5.37 for asset returns.

Based on AXT Inc (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AXT Inc (AXTI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.