Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) is above average at 24.66x. The 36-month beta value for AVB is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AVB is 141.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of AVB on May 27, 2025 was 835.88K shares.

AVB) stock’s latest price update

Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.92 in relation to its previous close of 199.86. However, the company has experienced a -4.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that AVB is set to gain from high-quality assets in premium markets, technological enhancements and a healthy balance sheet. High unit supply raises concerns.

AVB’s Market Performance

Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) has seen a -4.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.21% decline in the past month and a -10.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for AVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for AVB’s stock, with a -9.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVB stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AVB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AVB in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $220 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVB reach a price target of $223, previously predicting the price at $236. The rating they have provided for AVB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVB, setting the target price at $242 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

AVB Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVB fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.37. In addition, Avalonbay Communities Inc saw -9.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVB starting from Lockridge Joanne M, who proposed sale 1,753 shares at the price of $221.74 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Lockridge Joanne M now owns shares of Avalonbay Communities Inc, valued at $388,713 using the latest closing price.

NAUGHTON TIMOTHY J, the Director of Avalonbay Communities Inc, sale 23,697 shares at $233.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that NAUGHTON TIMOTHY J is holding 87,239 shares at $5,532,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalonbay Communities Inc stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.