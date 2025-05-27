Austin Gold Corp (AUST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUST is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AUST is 6.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On May 27, 2025, AUST’s average trading volume was 112.61K shares.

AUST) stock’s latest price update

Austin Gold Corp (AMEX: AUST)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.32 in comparison to its previous close of 1.26, however, the company has experienced a 13.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-09 that Summary At Stockade Mountain, the Company has received a permit to drill a water well to produce water for exploration drilling. Planning continues for a reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling program during the summer field season to follow up on encouraging results from the 2023-24 winter drilling program.

AUST’s Market Performance

Austin Gold Corp (AUST) has experienced a 13.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.10% rise in the past month, and a 5.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for AUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.29% for AUST’s stock, with a -2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUST Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUST rose by +13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2603. In addition, Austin Gold Corp saw 10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642155809615384.6 for the present operating margin

-529998076923.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Austin Gold Corp stands at -644721834615384.6. The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -28.17, with -27.13 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4753407583255769.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 44.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Austin Gold Corp (AUST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.