Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) is 16.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATMU is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATMU is 82.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On May 27, 2025, ATMU’s average trading volume was 904.01K shares.

ATMU) stock’s latest price update

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 36.66. However, the company has seen a -4.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU), a global leader in the filtration industry, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per common share, payable on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2025. About Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is a global leader in filtration and media solutions. For more than 65.

ATMU’s Market Performance

ATMU’s stock has fallen by -4.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.31% and a quarterly drop of -4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for ATMU’s stock, with a -4.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATMU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATMU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATMU by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATMU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $45 based on the research report published on November 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATMU reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ATMU stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATMU, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 20th of the previous year.

ATMU Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATMU fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.74. In addition, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc saw -6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATMU starting from HAGGERTY GRETCHEN R, who purchase 5,849 shares at the price of $34.20 back on Aug 23 ’24. After this action, HAGGERTY GRETCHEN R now owns 19,882 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Macadam Stephen E., the Director of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc, purchase 8,250 shares at $31.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’24, which means that Macadam Stephen E. is holding 32,083 shares at $260,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATMU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.3. Equity return is now at value 95.48, with 15.85 for asset returns.

Based on Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 266.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.