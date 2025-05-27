Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, ATO stock has gone down by -0.25%, with a monthly decline of -1.50% and a quarterly surge of 4.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Atmos Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for ATO’s stock, with a 9.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO) is above average at 21.95x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATO is 158.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATO on May 27, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

ATO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 155.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Atmos Energy (ATO) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $164 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to ATO, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

ATO Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.56. In addition, Atmos Energy Corp saw 12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $150.98 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 172,632 shares of Atmos Energy Corp, valued at $2,264,685 using the latest closing price.

COCKLIN KIM R, the Director of Atmos Energy Corp, proposed sale 15,000 shares at $153.38 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that COCKLIN KIM R is holding shares at $2,300,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corp stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 9.18, with 4.46 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corp (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.