Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUB is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AUB is 140.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUB on May 27, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

AUB) stock’s latest price update

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE: AUB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.81relation to previous closing price of 29.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Announcing retirement plan of CFO Rob Gorman.

AUB’s Market Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) has seen a -6.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.88% gain in the past month and a -18.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for AUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for AUB’s stock, with a -19.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AUB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $37 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUB reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for AUB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUB, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

AUB Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUB fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.47. In addition, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp saw -23.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUB starting from Ellett Frank Russell, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $31.71 back on Jun 06 ’24. After this action, Ellett Frank Russell now owns 47,334 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, valued at $158,550 using the latest closing price.

Ellett Frank Russell, the Director of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $31.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07 ’24, which means that Ellett Frank Russell is holding 52,334 shares at $157,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.91 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 295.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.