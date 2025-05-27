ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) has jumped by 7.05 compared to previous close of 2.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Does atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors?

Is It Worth Investing in ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATAI is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATAI is 134.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% of that float. On May 27, 2025, ATAI’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

ATAI’s Market Performance

The stock of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) has seen a 19.85% increase in the past week, with a 51.05% rise in the past month, and a 28.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for ATAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.48% for ATAI’s stock, with a 51.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ATAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATAI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ATAI Trading at 47.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +48.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +17.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, ATAI Life Sciences N.V saw 65.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Kirpekar Sahil, who sale 48,563 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Kirpekar Sahil now owns 115,636 shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V, valued at $65,560 using the latest closing price.

Craig Kevin James, the Chief Medical Officer of ATAI Life Sciences N.V, sale 11,563 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Craig Kevin James is holding 8,437 shares at $15,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.12 for the present operating margin

0.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATAI Life Sciences N.V stands at -79.97. The total capital return value is set at -0.59. Equity return is now at value -62.43, with -50.86 for asset returns.

Based on ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -145.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 218.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.