Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASB is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASB is 164.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on May 27, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

ASB) stock’s latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.35 in relation to previous closing price of 23.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) have what it takes?

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB’s stock has fallen by -5.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.45% and a quarterly drop of -4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Associated Banc-Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for ASB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASB, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.32. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Harmening Andrew J, who purchase 12,910 shares at the price of $23.25 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Harmening Andrew J now owns 319,269 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $300,158 using the latest closing price.

KAMERICK EILEEN A, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 7,000 shares at $24.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that KAMERICK EILEEN A is holding 49,495 shares at $172,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 3.23, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 236.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 20.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.