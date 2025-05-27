Assessing the Risk and Potential of Twist Bioscience Corp’s (TWST) Stock

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has gone down by -8.63% for the week, with a -29.65% drop in the past month and a -31.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.48% for TWST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.59% for TWST’s stock, with a -34.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TWST is also noteworthy at 2.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TWST is 56.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.58% of that float. The average trading volume of TWST on May 27, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

TWST) stock’s latest price update

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.36 in relation to its previous close of 28.16. However, the company has experienced a -8.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a core mid-cap growth and value equity company in the life sciences segment of the health care sector, and Element Biosciences, Inc., a company democratizing access to advanced life science solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration to enable Element’s AVITI systems and Trinity flowcells with additional Twist library preparation and target enrichment workflows. “This collaboration bu.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $60 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWST reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for TWST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TWST, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

TWST Trading at -23.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -29.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw -39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who sale 531 shares at the price of $29.75 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 105,318 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $15,796 using the latest closing price.

Green Paula, the SVP of Human Resources of Twist Bioscience Corp, sale 632 shares at $29.75 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Green Paula is holding 128,748 shares at $18,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corp stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -38.22, with -29.44 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1468.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -176.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.