Assessing the Risk and Potential of Novagold Resources Inc’s (NG) Stock

The stock of Novagold Resources Inc (NG) has seen a -4.53% decrease in the past week, with a -21.73% drop in the past month, and a 17.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for NG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.34% for NG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NG is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NG is 265.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume for NG on May 27, 2025 was 4.27M shares.

NG) stock’s latest price update

Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 3.58. However, the company has seen a -4.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the “Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025 (the “Meeting”). All proposals were approved and all director nominees were elected. A total of 275,809,182 or 82.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Analysts’ Opinion of NG

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to NG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

NG Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -19.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Novagold Resources Inc saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Electrum Strategic Resources L, who purchase 13,333,334 shares at the price of $3.75 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Electrum Strategic Resources L now owns 92,902,813 shares of Novagold Resources Inc, valued at $50,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -1791.48, with -38.81 for asset returns.

Based on Novagold Resources Inc (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -29.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 47.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novagold Resources Inc (NG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.