Assessing the Risk and Potential of Mogo Inc’s (MOGO) Stock

In the past week, MOGO stock has gone up by 13.28%, with a monthly gain of 45.00% and a quarterly surge of 31.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.15% for Mogo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.23% for MOGO’s stock, with a 23.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mogo Inc (NASDAQ: MOGO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOGO is 3.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOGO is 20.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On May 27, 2025, MOGO’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

MOGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mogo Inc (NASDAQ: MOGO) has jumped by 4.32 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Mogo (MOGO) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MOGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOGO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for MOGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to MOGO, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

MOGO Trading at 43.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +47.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO rose by +13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1766. In addition, Mogo Inc saw 6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.3 for the present operating margin

-32.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mogo Inc stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -12.5. Equity return is now at value -27.51, with -11.68 for asset returns.

Based on Mogo Inc (MOGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mogo Inc (MOGO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.