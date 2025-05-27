ASML Holding NV (ASML) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASML is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASML is 393.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASML on May 27, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

ASML) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has decreased by -1.11 when compared to last closing price of 740.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that The US government’s inconsistent tariff policies are causing uncertainty, leading to reduced corporate CAPEX spending, slower growth, and potential recession risks. The uncertainty in the market is evident; US GDP growth in Q1 was negative, and the economy may enter recession in Q2 2025. Yet, the technical recession will likely be short-lived, and if equities pull back, this will serve as a good buying opportunity.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML Holding NV (ASML) has experienced a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.52% rise in the past month, and a -0.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for ASML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for ASML’s stock, with a -0.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $858. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

ASML Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $716.98. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.38. Equity return is now at value 55.21, with 20.44 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.