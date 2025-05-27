Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) has surged by 0.76 when compared to previous closing price of 335.48, but the company has seen a -1.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arthur J.

Is It Worth Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is above average at 52.00x. The 36-month beta value for AJG is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AJG is 253.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of AJG on May 27, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

AJG’s Market Performance

The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) has seen a -1.23% decrease in the past week, with a 1.97% rise in the past month, and a 2.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for AJG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.38% for AJG’s stock, with a 10.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $352 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $377, previously predicting the price at $295. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AJG, setting the target price at $286 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AJG Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $333.45. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co saw 19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from Hudson Scott R, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $337.17 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Hudson Scott R now owns 91,175 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, valued at $3,540,274 using the latest closing price.

Hudson Scott R, the Officer of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, proposed sale 10,500 shares at $337.17 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Hudson Scott R is holding shares at $3,540,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 9.27, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -4.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.