Arrive AI Inc (ARAI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.17% for ARAI’s stock, with a -31.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrive AI Inc (NASDAQ: ARAI) Right Now?

ARAI currently public float of 26.98M.The average trading volume of ARAI on May 27, 2025 was 186.31K shares.

ARAI) stock’s latest price update

Arrive AI Inc (NASDAQ: ARAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.85 compared to its previous closing price of 7.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -35.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Funding will be used for production and company growth in the US and abroad INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points™, today announced that it has secured financial backing of up to $40 million from Streeterville Capital, LLC. Access to the capital coincided with Arrive AI’s public debut on Nasdaq on May15, 2025.

ARAI Trading at -31.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.55% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAI fell by -35.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Arrive AI Inc saw -50.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arrive AI Inc (ARAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

