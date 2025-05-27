Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCUS is 63.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.38% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of RCUS was 1.17M shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) has jumped by 2.73 compared to previous close of 8.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted three new employees options to purchase a total of 21,250 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $8.53, which was the closing price on May 8, 2025, and re.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS’s stock has risen by 5.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.25% and a quarterly drop of -11.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Arcus Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.96% for RCUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $24 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RCUS, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc saw -39.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from KANEKO YASUNORI, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, KANEKO YASUNORI now owns 28,400 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc, valued at $201,200 using the latest closing price.

ROSEN TERRY J, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc, purchase 19,800 shares at $10.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that ROSEN TERRY J is holding 2,554,160 shares at $201,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.09 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc stands at -2.77. The total capital return value is set at -0.45. Equity return is now at value -63.17, with -31.93 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -109.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -268.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.