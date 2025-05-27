Archrock Inc (AROC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.23 in comparison to its previous close of 24.48, however, the company has experienced a -2.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that Archrock Inc. (AROC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) is above average at 20.99x. The 36-month beta value for AROC is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AROC is 164.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume of AROC on May 27, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

AROC’s Market Performance

AROC’s stock has seen a -2.63% decrease for the week, with a 2.82% rise in the past month and a -3.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for Archrock Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for AROC’s stock, with a 4.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $24 based on the research report published on October 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AROC reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for AROC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AROC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

AROC Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.68. In addition, Archrock Inc saw -0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Ingersoll Jason, who sale 42,036 shares at the price of $24.49 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Ingersoll Jason now owns 275,911 shares of Archrock Inc, valued at $1,029,378 using the latest closing price.

JASON G INGERSOLL, the Officer of Archrock Inc, proposed sale 42,036 shares at $24.49 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that JASON G INGERSOLL is holding shares at $1,029,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archrock Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 6.02 for asset returns.

Based on Archrock Inc (AROC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 549.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Archrock Inc (AROC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.