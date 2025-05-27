Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 91.97, however, the company has experienced a -2.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that ACGL is poised to gain from new business opportunities, increased exposures, a better renewal rate environment and effective capital deployment.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACGL is 361.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACGL on May 27, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL stock saw a decrease of -2.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.03% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for ACGL’s stock, with a -4.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $120 based on the research report published on September 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACGL, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.85. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Morin Francois, who sale 12,630 shares at the price of $94.58 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Morin Francois now owns 274,681 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $1,194,576 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45 for the present operating margin

0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 18.42, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 73.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.