Aon plc (AON) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is 30.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AON is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AON is 209.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On May 27, 2025, AON’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

AON) stock’s latest price update

Aon plc (NYSE: AON)’s stock price has soared by 0.34 in relation to previous closing price of 355.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the launch of the Health Price Transparency Analysis, a new analytics solution that enables U.S. employers to unlock actionable insights from publicly available healthcare pricing data. Aon’s Health Price Transparency Analysis supports plan sponsors as they assess the negotiated rates between payers and providers, enabling them to manage rising medical costs, mitigate fiduciary risk and better understand healthcare networks to make more informed decisions.

AON’s Market Performance

AON’s stock has fallen by -1.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.33% and a quarterly drop of -9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.06% for Aon plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for AON’s stock, with a -2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $408 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AON reach a price target of $378. The rating they have provided for AON stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to AON, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

AON Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $355.96. In addition, Aon plc saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AON starting from Slyfield Jillian, who proposed sale 260 shares at the price of $384.86 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, Slyfield Jillian now owns shares of Aon plc, valued at $100,063 using the latest closing price.

Simon Mindy F., the Chief Operating Officer of Aon plc, sale 650 shares at $394.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27 ’24, which means that Simon Mindy F. is holding 1,816 shares at $256,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aon plc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 74.17, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aon plc (AON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aon plc (AON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.