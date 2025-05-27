Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVR is 36.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of AVR was 240.29K shares.

AVR) stock’s latest price update

AVR) stock's latest price update

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ: AVR)'s stock price has soared by 12.69 in relation to previous closing price of 3.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. https://www.proactiveinvestors.com reported 2024-11-25 that Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Anteris Technologies Global Corp's (ATGC) common stock on the US Nasdaq stock exchange. The stock volume and price range have yet to be determined, and the IPO will be subject to market conditions with no guarantees as to completion, size, price or terms. The move follows Anteris' re-domiciliation of its group and subsidiaries to the US. The company now intends to list to the Nasdaq via schemes of arrangement between AVR and AVR shareholders and option holders, under the symbol 'AVR'. Post Nasdaq offering, the Anteris Group intends to list its CHESS depositary interests (CDIs) on the ASX under the symbol AVR as well. Anteris is developing structural heart health devices designed to meet unmet patient need. The company's lead product is the DurAVR® transcatheter heart valve (THV) for treating aortic stenosis, designed in partnership with the world's leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons. It is the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) to use a single piece of bioengineered tissue. The biomimetic valve is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve. DurAVR® THV is made using ADAPT® tissue, Anteris' patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in more than 55,000 patients worldwide. The company's patented ComASUR® Delivery System was designed to provide controlled deployment and accurate placement of the DurAVR® THV with balloon-expandable delivery, allowing precise alignment with the heart's native commissures to achieve optimal valve positioning.

AVR’s Market Performance

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR) has seen a -12.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.18% decline in the past month and a -49.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for AVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.63% for AVR’s stock, with a -33.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AVR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

AVR Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares sank -26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVR fell by -12.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Anteris Technologies Global Corp saw -34.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.77 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anteris Technologies Global Corp stands at -32.85. The total capital return value is set at -1.39. Equity return is now at value -341.85, with -216.87 for asset returns.

Based on Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -33.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14385.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -76.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.