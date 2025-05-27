Antalpha Platform Holding Co (ANTA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Antalpha Platform Holding Co (NASDAQ: ANTA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.16 compared to its previous closing price of 12.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antalpha Platform Holding Company (“Antalpha” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,850,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $12.80 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 14, 2025, under the ticker symbol “ANTA.

Is It Worth Investing in Antalpha Platform Holding Co (NASDAQ: ANTA) Right Now?

Antalpha Platform Holding Co (NASDAQ: ANTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40x that is above its average ratio.

ANTA currently public float of 1.90M.The average trading volume of ANTA on May 27, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

ANTA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.31% for ANTA’s stock, with a -9.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANTA Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.72% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTA fell by -2.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Antalpha Platform Holding Co saw -28.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antalpha Platform Holding Co stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Antalpha Platform Holding Co (ANTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 683.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antalpha Platform Holding Co (ANTA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.