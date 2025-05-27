Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.58 in comparison to its previous close of 18.79, however, the company has experienced a -4.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Annaly Capital Management (NLY) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NLY broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48x compared to its average ratio. NLY has 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NLY is 603.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NLY on May 27, 2025 was 8.61M shares.

NLY’s Market Performance

The stock of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has seen a -4.41% decrease in the past week, with a -1.62% drop in the past month, and a -12.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for NLY. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.26% for NLY’s stock, with a -4.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLY reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for NLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 31st, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to NLY, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

NLY Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.33. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Campbell Steven Francis, who sale 44,374 shares at the price of $19.57 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Campbell Steven Francis now owns 199,967 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc, valued at $868,399 using the latest closing price.

Wolfe Serena, the Chief Financial Officer of Annaly Capital Management Inc, sale 25,386 shares at $19.57 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Wolfe Serena is holding 161,586 shares at $496,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.6 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 5.44, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.