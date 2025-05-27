Angi Inc (ANGI): A Technical Analysis

Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91x compared to its average ratio. ANGI has 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANGI is 43.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGI on May 27, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

ANGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) has decreased by -2.81 when compared to last closing price of 16.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that The gig economy offers multiple advantages. If you wish to make the most of this rising trend, focusing on stocks like AMZN, LYFT and ANGI appears prudent.

ANGI’s Market Performance

Angi Inc (ANGI) has seen a -5.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.08% gain in the past month and a -9.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.42% for ANGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for ANGI’s stock, with a -20.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $3.25. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANGI, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

ANGI Trading at 9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +26.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.48. In addition, Angi Inc saw -6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who sale 9,861 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh now owns 414,716 shares of Angi Inc, valued at $15,383 using the latest closing price.

KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM, the Officer of Angi Inc, proposed sale 39,444 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM is holding shares at $63,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 5.05, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Angi Inc (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 128.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Angi Inc (ANGI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.