Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Valaris Ltd (VAL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) is above average at 8.52x. The 36-month beta value for VAL is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VAL is 62.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.99% of that float. The average trading volume of VAL on May 27, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

VAL) stock’s latest price update

Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 36.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Valaris emerges from bankruptcy with a cleaner balance sheet, high-tech rigs, and rising asset utilization, making it a top pick among offshore drillers. Strong Q1 2025 results: increased contract activity, higher day rates, robust free cash flow, and a growing $4.2B backlog signal operational momentum and future profitability. Valaris offers the best mix of growth and fair valuation in its sector, with improving earnings, justified multiples, and clear upside potential as offshore drilling rebounds.

VAL’s Market Performance

Valaris Ltd (VAL) has seen a -5.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.04% gain in the past month and a -11.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for VAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for VAL’s stock, with a -21.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for VAL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for VAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $59 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAL reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $59. The rating they have provided for VAL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to VAL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

VAL Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAL fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.66. In addition, Valaris Ltd saw -17.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAL starting from Dibowitz Anton, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $33.91 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Dibowitz Anton now owns 250,401 shares of Valaris Ltd, valued at $254,314 using the latest closing price.

Weber Christopher T, the SVP – CFO of Valaris Ltd, sale 4,000 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05 ’24, which means that Weber Christopher T is holding 52,236 shares at $198,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valaris Ltd stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 14.66, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Based on Valaris Ltd (VAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 577.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Valaris Ltd (VAL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.