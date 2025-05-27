Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Spectral AI Inc (MDAI)

The 36-month beta value for MDAI is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MDAI is 14.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. The average trading volume of MDAI on May 27, 2025 was 313.87K shares.

MDAI) stock’s latest price update

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI)’s stock price has soared by 6.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Sara Prendergast – Assistant General Counsel Vincent Capone – CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG Carl Byrnes – Northland Capital Markets John Vandermosten – Zacks Vadim Khalil – SP Angel Operator Good day, and welcome to the Spectral AI, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

MDAI’s Market Performance

MDAI’s stock has risen by 5.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.96% and a quarterly drop of -21.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Spectral AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.41% for MDAI’s stock, with a -6.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDAI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MDAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDAI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on January 23, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

MDAI Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3105. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw -48.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectral AI Inc stands at -0.31. The total capital return value is set at -1.63.

Based on Spectral AI Inc (MDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.