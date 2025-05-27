Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) is above average at 30.58x. The 36-month beta value for SNN is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNN is 437.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of SNN on May 27, 2025 was 878.04K shares.

SNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has increased by 0.81 when compared to last closing price of 28.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that The CARTIHEAL Implant will be featured at the Arthroscopy Association of North America Annual Meeting (AANA 2025) this week

SNN’s Market Performance

SNN’s stock has fallen by -0.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.04% and a quarterly rise of 8.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Smith & Nephew plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for SNN’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNN Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.35. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc ADR saw 16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc ADR stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.82, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.