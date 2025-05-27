Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sea Ltd ADR (SE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) is above average at 117.52x. The 36-month beta value for SE is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SE is 538.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume of SE on May 27, 2025 was 5.44M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has increased by 1.86 when compared to last closing price of 164.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that EQNR wins a North Sea drilling permit for well 35/11-31 S, which will begin drilling in June 2025 using COSL Innovator under a long-term offshore contract.

SE’s Market Performance

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has experienced a 2.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.80% rise in the past month, and a 34.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for SE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.46% for SE’s stock, with a 48.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $190 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SE, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

SE Trading at 24.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +29.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.34. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw 57.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SE starting from Chen Seng Heng, who proposed sale 85,000 shares at the price of $154.13 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Chen Seng Heng now owns shares of Sea Ltd ADR, valued at $13,101,050 using the latest closing price.

COAST BRIDGE INVESTMENTS LIMIT, the Other: Affiliate of Sea Ltd ADR, proposed sale 1,666,710 shares at $130.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that COAST BRIDGE INVESTMENTS LIMIT is holding shares at $217,172,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 11.13, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.