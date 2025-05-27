Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RumbleON Inc (RMBL)

The 36-month beta value for RMBL is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RMBL is 22.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. The average trading volume of RMBL on May 27, 2025 was 129.89K shares.

RMBL) stock’s latest price update

RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Elliot Wagner – Vice President, Finance Mike Quartieri – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Wold – Texas Capital Securities Craig Kennison – Baird Operator Greetings, and welcome to the RumbleOn, Inc.’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

RMBL’s Market Performance

RumbleON Inc (RMBL) has experienced a -19.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.24% drop in the past month, and a -57.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for RMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.31% for RMBL’s stock, with a -58.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RMBL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RMBL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $3 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for RMBL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RMBL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

RMBL Trading at -31.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBL fell by -19.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3650. In addition, RumbleON Inc saw -67.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBL starting from Cohen Mark Alexander, who purchase 349,333 shares at the price of $4.18 back on Dec 19 ’24. After this action, Cohen Mark Alexander now owns 7,075,815 shares of RumbleON Inc, valued at $1,460,212 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for RumbleON Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -130.43, with -9.53 for asset returns.

Based on RumbleON Inc (RMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 21.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -29.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, RumbleON Inc (RMBL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.