Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: PPBI) is above average at 13.75x. The 36-month beta value for PPBI is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PPBI is 94.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of PPBI on May 27, 2025 was 953.68K shares.

PPBI) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: PPBI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 21.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-02 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 25.4% in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

PPBI’s Market Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI) has seen a -5.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.89% decline in the past month and a -10.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for PPBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.00% for PPBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $29 based on the research report published on January 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPBI reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for PPBI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PPBI, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

PPBI Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.48. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc saw -15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from WILCOX EDWARD EARL, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $20.28 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, WILCOX EDWARD EARL now owns 140,283 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc, valued at $294,060 using the latest closing price.

WILCOX EDWARD EARL, the Officer of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc, proposed sale 14,500 shares at $20.28 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that WILCOX EDWARD EARL is holding shares at $294,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 4.94, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.4.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.