Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) is above average at 12.23x. The 36-month beta value for ORI is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ORI is 227.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of ORI on May 27, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

ORI) stock’s latest price update

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 37.26, however, the company has experienced a -2.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that CHICAGO, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. This dividend is payable on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 6, 2025.

ORI’s Market Performance

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) has experienced a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.55% drop in the past month, and a 1.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for ORI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for ORI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $32 based on the research report published on February 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORI reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ORI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 17th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

ORI Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.87. In addition, Old Republic International Corp saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from MONROE CAROLYN, who sale 10,601 shares at the price of $37.38 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, MONROE CAROLYN now owns 35,755 shares of Old Republic International Corp, valued at $396,265 using the latest closing price.

LANGE JEFFREY, the SVPUnderwriting & Distribution of Old Republic International Corp, sale 8,117 shares at $37.41 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that LANGE JEFFREY is holding 26,355 shares at $303,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 12.68, with 3.72 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Old Republic International Corp (ORI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.